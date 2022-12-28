Richard Gallant has played well enough to earn lots of college interest. (St. Mark's Athletics)

Sunday is the first day college coaches can contact high school sophomores, according to NCAA rules.

The legislation that went into effect in 2019 made it illegal for colleges to contact prospective student-athletes prior to Jan. 1 of their sophomore year of high school. Similarly, recruits cannot receive offers or commit to colleges prior to Aug. 1 heading into their junior year of high school.

There are quite a few sophomores around the country whose phones will light up with text messages and phone calls early Sunday morning. There are a number of high-priority targets that local and national college programs will be checking off their “to-call” list.

There’s perhaps not a sophomore in the entire country who is more coveted than NTDP U17 center James Hagens, who spent two seasons at Mount Saint Charles. It is expected that Hagens will be contacted by Harvard, among other programs. Most college coaches and those in hockey circles expect him to follow in the footsteps of his brother, Michael, an '05 defenseman with the Chicago Steel, who committed to Harvard in September of 2021.

Below is a look at 13 New England prospects and nine additional non-locals skating in the region this year who will undoubtedly be contacted by college coaches on Jan. 1.