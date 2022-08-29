New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting updates: Two local goalies make commitments

Sam Scopa
Sam Scopa of Belmont Hill has committed to Quinnipiac. (Adam Richins)

Two local goaltenders have made college commitments in recent days with Sam Scopa and Ryder Shea pledging to Quinnipiac and Maine, respectively.

Scopa became the first American-born goaltender to commit since August 1. The Lexington, Mass., native is coming off a terrific sophomore season at Belmont Hill where he helped guide the Sextants to a long unbeaten streak and a trip to the NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament final. In 17 appearances for Belmont Hill, Scopa posted a .934 save percentage.

The longtime member of the Boston Junior Eagles was selected by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL Phase II Draft and will head to the USHL for his junior year. Scopa has always been regarded as one of the best '05 goaltenders in the country, making this commitment a significant one for Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold and his staff.

Among other commitment updates listed below, Shea, an '06 from Framingham, Mass., is entering his second season at St. George’s in Middletown, R.I.

