Recruiting updates: Harvard, Yale land a pair of locals

By

Will McDonough
Will McDonough of Duxbury, Mass., has committed to Harvard. (Boston Advantage photo)

Over the last couple of days, the commitments of rising juniors have continued with a pair of local players choosing Ivy League schools.

Sioux Falls Stampede right wing Will McDonough (Duxbury, Mass.) and Loomis Chaffe and River Rats center Ryan Staples committed to Harvard and Yale, respectively.

McDonough was assumed to be destined to play for the Crimson for a while. The longtime Boston Advantage star is entering his first year of eligibility for the 2023 NHL draft.

He started off the 2021-22 season with Boston Advantage, but outclassed the competition in 18-U, scoring 25 goals and 18 assists in 25 games at that level. In 17 NCDC games with the Advantage, he potted seven goals and had three assists. From there, he moved on to the USHL. In 26 games with Sioux Falls, he scored three goals and six assists.

