Recruiting update: Providence, Boston University and Harvard score big, land top ’06s

JJ Monteiro announced Thursday he's committing to Providence. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Providence, Boston University and Harvard have been busy securing top `06s over the course of the last week.

The Friars received new commitments from Tri-City Storm center Trevor Connelly and from Mount Saint Charles 16U center JJ Monteiro.

The Terriers landed a commitment from Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep forward Will Zellers while the Crimson picked up Long Island Gulls 16U center Grant Young.

All four players were tenders or high USHL Phase I draft picks who are considered to be strong players in their birth year.

Below is more on the recent commitments local schools have notched.

