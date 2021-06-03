New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: UMass Lowell adds Nick Rheaume, two other commits

USA Hockey NTDP U-18 left wing Liam Gilmartin (No. 9) has decommitted from Providence College. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

UMass Lowell recently has added three new recruits to its future cupboard, including a former prep school goal scorer.

2002 birth-year left wing Nick Rheaume has committed to the River Hawks for either the 2022-23 or 2023-24 season. The Sherbrooke, Quebec, native played for Cushing during the 2019-20 season. He posted 10 goals and 25 assists in 34 games with Steve Jacobs’ Penguins.

Rheaume moved on to the Prince George Spruce Kings in the BCHL for this season, scoring six goals and eight assists in 20 games. Rheaume sees the ice well and can make plays or finish by using his hockey sense, being heavy on pucks, and with his hard shot. The one area of his game that will need to continue getting better before getting to Hockey East is his skating.

