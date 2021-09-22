Recruiting: UMass lands Mount Saint Charles star

Cam O’Neill has eight goals and 12 assists through nine games with Mount Saint Charles 18-U. (Paul Bryant/USA Hockey)

To say Mount Saint Charles 18-U right wing Cam O’Neill is off to a hot start is putting it mildly. The '04 from Odenton, Md., has eight goals and 12 assists through nine games for Matt Plante’s team.

On Tuesday, O’Neill was rewarded for his success, as well as his overall body of work, as he was offered a scholarship offer to play college hockey at UMass. O’Neill officially accepted it Tuesday night when he announced his commitment to the Minutemen, via social media.

O’Neill, in his third year playing for the Woonsocket, R.I., based program, has potentially parlayed his strong play into some early season attention from NHL scouts. There were a number of NHL teams in attendance when Mount Saint Charles hosted the Northeast Pack event two weekends ago.