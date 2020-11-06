New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: UConn, Dartmouth add commits

By

St. Mark’s alum Danny Ciccarello committed to RPI, it was announced earlier this week. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The University of Connecticut looks to have secured its goaltending position for the future with recent news that Logan Terness had committed to the Huskies.

The late ’02 from Burnbaby, British Columbia, is entering his second full season of play in the British Columbia Hockey League. In 44 regular-season games during the 2019-20 season, Terness posted a .932 save percentage. He upped that to .970 during four playoff games.

In extended preseason games this fall, he has a .918 save percentage. Terness likely will be the heir apparent to current UConn goaltender Tomas Vomacka, a junior, who was a fifth-round pick of the Nashville Predators in the 2017 NHL draft.

