Rico Blasi has traded in his coaching slot behind the bench for an administrative role at Providence. (Getty Images)

It took a phone call from one of Rico Blasi’s good friends and mentors to jumpstart the process that led to his hiring at Providence College.

“I’d heard about (the job opening at PC). (Friars coach) Nate (Leaman) had told me about it earlier and I didn’t really think about it much,’’ Blasi said this week.

“The summer went by and with everything that’s going on in the world, sometimes you need a little bit of a shot in the head to start thinking about different things.’’