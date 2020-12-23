Recruiting, transfer market remains active, with BC, Vermont gaining talent

UVM-bound Tristan Mullin is coming off back-to-back 20 point seasons for Cornell. (Getty Images)

It might be a holiday week, but that isn’t stopping recruits from committing to schools and the NCAA granting transfers immediate eligibility.

As NEHJ reported in this space a month ago, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jack St. Ivany is transferring from Yale to Boston College. The Eagles received good news this week from the NCAA, meaning St. Ivany will be eligible to suit up the next time BC takes the ice.

St. Ivany, a ’99 from Manhattan Beach, Calif., comes to BC after two seasons at Yale. He had seven goals and 23 assists for 30 points in 62 games for the Bulldogs. Prior to arriving at Yale, he played in the USHL for the Sioux Falls Stampede.