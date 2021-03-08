Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’03s in New England

Culin Wilson could vault from Dexter Southfield to juniors then Division 1 colleges. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The list of uncommitted 2003-born forwards hailing from New England is dwindling in terms of prospects with a legitimate chance to play Division 1 college hockey.

Sixteen ’03 forwards from the region have made a college commitment, including Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.) and Ryan St. Louis (Riverside, Conn.), both Northeastern recruits on USA Hockey’s NTDP U-18 team.

The remaining uncommitted ’03 forwards in New England have their strengths that could lead them toward making a college hockey roster. However, all of them have an area or multiple areas of weakness that are causing pause among college recruiters.