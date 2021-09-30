New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: Three local schools land new commits

By

Nikita Nikora
Mid Fairfield Rangers 18-U forward Nikita Nikora will play prep hockey at Avon Old Farms this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dartmouth, Northeastern and Vermont have received verbal commitments from prospective recruits over the last several days.

The Big Green have two new recruits after Avon Old Farms right wing Nikita Nikora and Long Island Gulls 16-U left wing Griffin Erdman pledged to play college hockey for Reid Cashman’s program.

Erdman, an '05 from Wilmington, Del., is a hard-nosed winger who hunts pucks and plays well below the dots. He’s certainly now one of the best players on the Big Green’s recruiting list. Erdman started last season with the Cape Cod Whalers as he was expected to play at Deerfield.

