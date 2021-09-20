Recruiting: Three local schools add commits

Bryceon Lago put up close to a point per game with the North Jersey Avalanche 16-U last season. (Paul Bryant/USA Hockey)

Three local colleges, Brown, Maine and Merrimack, added new recruits over the past week. Action on the recruiting trail continues to be feverish with Junior and Midget showcases in full swing across North America.

Brown received a commitment from Long Island Gulls 18-U defenseman Bryceon Lago. The '04 from Miami, Fla., is in his third season playing in the northeast after coming up through the Florida Alliance youth organization.

Lago spent the past two seasons with Vinny Smith’s 16-U team with the North Jersey Avalanche. Smith, Mark Lotito, Dan Cassano and Donny Kane left that program to take over the Long Island Gulls. Like many of his teammates, Lago followed and is on the 18-U team this year. He’s also played high school hockey in New Jersey at Bergen Catholic.