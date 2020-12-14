Recruiting: Thomas Manty commits to Brown, Dartmouth adds a goaltender

As a senior at Phillips Andover, Thomas Manty scored 19 goals and 25 assists in 29 games. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two local players have committed to playing college hockey for Ivy League programs, it was announced Monday. Phillips Andover alum Thomas Manty and Taft senior Mike Roberts committed to Brown and Dartmouth, respectively.

Manty, a 2000-born right wing, is playing this season for the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League. The Andover, Mass., native is off to a hot start with eight goals and 10 assists through his team’s first 14 games.

Manty, who played high school hockey for Central Catholic before transferring to Phillips Andover, spent 2019-20 with the Merritt Centennials in the British Columbia Hockey League. He had 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points in 56 games last season.