Recruiting: Thayer’s CJ Foley commits to Holy Cross

Thayer Academy defenseman CJ Foley has long been one of the top uncommitted '04s in Massachusetts. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Holy Cross has been busy on the recruiting trail of late, committing seven local players for future seasons. On Sunday, Bill Riga and his staff landed the best commit yet since taking over as head coach of the Crusaders.

Thayer Academy and South Shore Kings Prep 18-U defenseman CJ Foley announced his intention to play college hockey at Holy Cross. The '04 from Hanover, Mass., is an offensive-minded defenseman who will be in his fourth season with Tony Amonte’s Tigers when the prep season starts in November.

Foley played forward as an eighth-grader in 2018-19 but has been on the blue line since then. Foley’s skating and puck-moving capabilities are his top attributes. In 2020-21, Foley registered 10 goals and 18 assists in 31 games for the Cape Cod Whalers 16-U. He was my second-rated uncommitted '04 in New England, as of August 20.

