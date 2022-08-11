New England Hockey Journal

College Commitments

Recruiting: Teddy Stiga chooses BC, Callum Hughes picks BU

By

Teddy Stiga
Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) is one of prep hockey’s most impactful players from the ’06 birth year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Former Belmont Hill and Boston Junior Eagles center Teddy Stiga has committed to Boston College. The 2006 birth-year player from Sudbury, Mass., will spend the next two seasons playing for USA Hockey’s NTDP before matriculating to BC.

Stiga, the New England Hockey Journal Co-Freshman of the Year in prep school hockey, accelerated his classwork this summer in order to reclassify as a junior for the 2022-23 season. As a result, he was able to commit to the Eagles on Wednesday. BC had been considered the favorite to land the speedy, slick-skating Stiga for quite a while.

Stiga had seven goals and 14 assists during the prep school season while helping the Sextants advance to the finals of the NEPSAC Elite 8 tournament. There’s never been any doubting Stiga’s skating, but his physical play and ability to make plays even in high-traffic areas continued to get better as the season progressed. It was evident that the Belmont Hill coaching staff felt similarly, as his role increased over the last month of the season.

