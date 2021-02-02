New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: St. Sebastian’s product Liam Connors commits to Holy Cross

Liam Connors had 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points in 28 games last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

St. Sebastian’s alum Liam Connors has flipped his commitment from Boston University to Holy Cross, the right wing announced Monday on Twitter.

The ’01 from Southboro, Mass., is now with the Connecticut Junior Rangers in the USPHL NCDC. In 11 games, he has two goals and four assists for six points. He spent the beginning of the season in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers. He recorded one assist in seven games.

Connors played four seasons at St. Sebastian’s, serving as a captain as a senior in 2019-20. Last season with the Arrows, he had 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points in 28 games. In addition to his prep career, he played split-season Midget hockey for the Boston Junior Eagles.

