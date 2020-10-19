New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: St. Sebastian’s forward Michael Callow commits to Harvard

By

Michael Callow of St. Sebastian’s likely will join Harvard for 2022-23. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Harvard received commitments from a pair of 2004-born forwards, it was announced over the past few days. St. Sebastian’s right wing Michael Callow and Levis Chevaliers left wing Nathan Morin both committed to play college hockey for the Crimson. NEHJ contributor Mark Divver was the first to report both new recruits for Ted Donato’s program.

Callow, who has played for Cape Cod Whalers 16-U this fall, is a big power forward whose game is trending upward. In 28 games during the 2019-20 prep season, Callow notched nine goals and seven assists for 16 points.

The South Boston, Mass., native is doing a better job of using his size, protecting pucks and driving the net. He’s added some explosiveness and is becoming more of an impact player on a consistent basis.

