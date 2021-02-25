Recruiting: South Shore Kings defenseman Nolan Hayes commits to Sacred Heart

Defenseman Nolan Hayes has an 8-10-18 stat line for the South Shore Kings this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

South Shore Kings defenseman Nolan Hayes committed to Sacred Heart, it was announced Wednesday.

The ’02 from Milton, Mass., is in his first season playing junior hockey for the USPHL organization’s NCDC team. In 33 games this season, Hayes has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points. Hayes ranks second in goals and seventh in points among league defensemen.

Hayes is a senior at Cushing Academy but opted to play in the NCDC once it became clear that coronavirus ramifications would cancel the prep school hockey season. As a junior at Cushing in 2019-20, Hayes racked up 10 goals and 20 assists in 34 games. The Penguins advanced to the final of the NEPSAC Large School Tournament before bowing out to Loomis Chaffee.