New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: South Shore Kings defenseman Nolan Hayes commits to Sacred Heart

By

Defenseman Nolan Hayes has an 8-10-18 stat line for the South Shore Kings this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

South Shore Kings defenseman Nolan Hayes committed to Sacred Heart, it was announced Wednesday.

The ’02 from Milton, Mass., is in his first season playing junior hockey for the USPHL organization’s NCDC team. In 33 games this season, Hayes has eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points. Hayes ranks second in goals and seventh in points among league defensemen.

Hayes is a senior at Cushing Academy but opted to play in the NCDC once it became clear that coronavirus ramifications would cancel the prep school hockey season. As a junior at Cushing in 2019-20, Hayes racked up 10 goals and 20 assists in 34 games. The Penguins advanced to the final of the NEPSAC Large School Tournament before bowing out to Loomis Chaffee.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

College hockey: Projecting the 2021 NCAA tournament field

The 2021 NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament field will be up for debate like it hasn’t been in years. With coronavirus implications wreaking havoc on college…
Read More

McDonough, St. Louis represent New England at USA Hockey Evaluation Camp

The last year has posed many challenges for hockey organizations looking to scout and evaluate potential players. USA Hockey has had to deal with that…
Read More

Recruiting: Cade Destefani chooses Western Michigan

Cade Destefani, a Bedford, N.H., native, has committed to play college hockey at Western Michigan. The 6-foot-2 center is in his first season playing in…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter