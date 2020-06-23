Recruiting: Salisbury power forward Lucas Mercuri commits to UMass

Lucas Mercuri is expected to play for the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL in 2020-21. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The University of Massachusetts hockey program landed a commitment from Salisbury center Lucas Mercuri, it was announced Monday night.

Mercuri, an ’02 from LaSalle, Quebec, was a two-year star for Salisbury and the leading scorer on this year’s team that captured the NEPSAC Elite 8 championship. In 28 games, he had 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points. That was on the heels of a 20-goal, 25-assist campaign in 2018-19.

Mercuri came to the prep school circuit after playing youth hockey for Lac St-Louis Arsenal and Chateauguay Grenadiers in his native Quebec. Mercuri is a power forward with good size and elite hockey sense. His skating is an area that could use improvement, but he’s a player that a few NHL teams are eying for the 2020 draft.