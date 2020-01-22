New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Providence commits NTDP U-17's Gilmartin

By

Liam Gilmartin is off to Providence. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Providence College continued its strong recruiting with a commitment from ’03 Liam Gilmartin of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (NTDP).

Gilmartin, who hails from Falls Church, Va., is in his first season with the NTDP. In 37 games with the NTDP U-17 team, Gilmartin has 10 goals and three assists. He scored two goals in six games at the U-17 World Challenge earlier this season.

Gilmartin is a goal-scoring power forward who can drive the net and dominate below the dots. He’s heavy on pucks and has good length. Gilmartin, a left wing by trade, played the previous two seasons playing at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, Minn.

