Joe Connor of Avon Old Farms has committed to Northeastern University. (Cameron Andrews/Avon Old Farms)

After a quiet start to the August 1 recruiting period, Northeastern made a big splash over the weekend.

The Huskies landed commitments from Avon Old Farms and Yale Junior Bulldogs center Joe Connor and Hill-Murray (Minn.) right wing Ben Miller.

Connor was one of the prized rising juniors on the market in New England, and Miller has been known as one of the better goal scorers in Minnesota for a number of years.