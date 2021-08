Chase Clark is a NY native and Washington Capitals draft choice who just committed to Quinnipiac University (Tri-City Storm)

Northeastern concluded its big week on the recruiting trail with a commitment from Belmont Hill right wing James Fisher.

The `04 from Wilmington, Mass., has taken great strides over the past 18 months after showing potential, dating back to his days as an underage player with the Junior Bruins 16-U. His stock began to soar last fall when he dazzled on the top line with the East Coast Wizards 16-U.