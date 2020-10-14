Recruiting: Nobles product Casey Severo commits to Harvard

Casey Severo starred at center for Nobles and likely is headed to the USHL before Harvard.

Former Nobles star center Casey Severo officially has committed to playing college hockey at Harvard. NEHJ first reported the likely commitment back on Aug. 11.

Severo, an ’01 from Pittsford, N.Y., is expected to play the 2020-21 season with the Waterloo Black Hawks in the USHL before matriculating to Harvard for 2021-22. The Crimson are getting a smart, 200-foot center who excels on draws and in doing a lot of the little things away from the puck.

In 27 games with Nobles during the 2019-20 season, Severo scored 27 goals and 25 assists for 52 points. He registered 28 and 39 points in his first two seasons at the Dedham, Mass., prep school. The Buffalo Junior Sabres product previously was committed to Merrimack.