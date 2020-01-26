New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: Maine lands commitment from Duerr

Shattuck-St. Mary's defenseman Samuel Duerr announced his commitment to Maine. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Maine secured good news on the recruiting trail last week as Shattuck-St. Mary’s defenseman Samuel Duerr announced his commitment to the Black Bears.

An ’02 left shot defenseman from Chicago, Ill., Duerr had a couple of solid performances recently in the New England area when he and his teammates were in the region for the Cushing Academy Invitational and the True Hockey Prep Cup.

Duerr is a mobile, offensive-minded defenseman who is steady in his own zone, as well. He has a good stick, gets shots on net from the point, and can jump up into the rush. Duerr played youth hockey for the Chicago Mission and has played in three USHL games this season with the Sioux Falls Stampede. Duerr is expected to arrive in Orono for the start of the 2021-22 season.

