Nick Peluso recorded 21 points in 14 games with Bishop Kearney Selects 18-U before matriculating to the USHL. (BK Selects)

Maine was busy on the recruiting trail over the weekend as the Black Bears added three new commits.

First-year head coach Ben Barr and his staff have been on the hunt for more talent in hopes of turning around the Maine program. The once proud Black Bears have not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012.

Muskegon Lumberjacks right wing Nick Peluso, Penticton Vees defenseman Grayson Arnott, and Sioux Falls Power 16-U left wing Brady Arneson all pledged to play college hockey at Maine.