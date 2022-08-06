Recruiting: Macklin Celebrini commits to BU, Sacha Boisvert to North Dakota

Macklin Celebrini has committed to play at Boston University. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

An already strong start to the rising junior class for Boston University became even better on Thursday when top 2024 NHL draft prospect Macklin Celebrini committed to the Terriers.

Celebrini, an '06 from Vancouver, British Columbia, is one of the top prospects in the birth year across North America. He spent the past two seasons playing for Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a prep school in Faribault, Minn. In 2021-22 with the school’s prep team, he scored 50 goals and had 67 assists in 52 games. That came on the heels of posting 51 goals and 90 assists in 50 games with the school’s 14-U team the prior season.

Celebrini is a strong skater with elite hockey sense and a stick to match. He’ll spend the 2022-23 season playing for the Chicago Steel, the organization he signed a USHL tender agreement with in April.

Celebrini joins '06 center Kamil Bednarik and '06 defensemen Cole Hutson and Owen Keefe (Saugus, Mass.). That’s a solid start with four youngsters all slated to play in the USHL this upcoming season. Bednarik and Hutson will be with the U.S. NTDP while Keefe has signed a tender agreement with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.