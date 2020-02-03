Recruiting: Linden Alger commits to UMass

Linden Alger committed to UMass, it was announced over the weekend. (Nicole Goodhue Boyd)

Youngstown Phantoms defenseman Linden Alger committed to play college hockey at UMass, it was announced over the weekend.

The '00 from Centerville, Mass., is in his first year playing in the USHL after coming up through the ranks with the USPHL's Boston Bandits. Alger has two goals and four assists in 37 games with Youngstown this season.

“I’m a hybrid defenseman. I see the ice pretty well. I have good hands. I like to mix in some offense, but defense first,” Alger told NEHJ in November of last year. “I’m a bigger guy. Be physical and block shots. I try to play that role, but also take the offense when I can.”