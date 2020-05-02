Recruiting: Jayson Dobay picks Utica; AIC lands commit

New England Hockey Journal

Jayson Dobay, a ’99 from Weymouth, Mass., played two seasons for the Youngstown Phantoms. (Scott R. Galvin/Youngstown Phantoms)

Jayson Dobay has committed to play college hockey at Utica College, he announced Thursday afternoon. 

Dobay, a ’99 from Weymouth, Mass., played the past two seasons for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL. In 106 games in Youngstown, Dobay potted eight goals and added 32 assists. 

The Thayer Academy and BC High product is an offensive defenseman who shoots the puck extremely well. Dobay was previously committed to UMass. Several top Division 3 programs in New England were also very interested in landing Dobay.

