Joe Solimine, a prep standout for NMH, played in the NCDC with the Junior Bruins and committed to Holy Cross. (Glenn Minshall)

Two area Division 1 college programs secured commitments from several players this week.

Holy Cross continued its momentum on the recruiting trail with the commitment of Northfield Mount Hermon and Junior Bruins forward Joe Solimine.

Solimine, from Middleton, Mass., has shown significant progress over the past 12 months. Always a smart, hard-nosed forward with skill, he has elevated his game as he has become a more dynamic skater.