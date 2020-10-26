Ethan Pearson was the starting goaltender for Mount Saint Charles 18-U last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Despite uncertainty regarding its 2020-21 season, Harvard’s coaching staff continues to build momentum on the recruiting trail.

The latest star recruit to commit to the Crimson is Cameron Johnson out of the Langley Rivermen in the BCHL. The ’04 center from Vancouver is one of the more heralded prospects in western Canada among his birth year.

Johnson spent the past three seasons at St. George’s, a Vancouver-based prep school. During the 2019-20 season, he scored 29 goals and 49 assists for 78 points in 33 games with the school’s 16-U team. He had the most assists and points of any player in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League.