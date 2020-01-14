Recruiting: Fantilli commits to Michigan

Kimball Union defenseman Luca Fantilli has committed to Michigan. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Kimball Union junior defenseman Luca Fantilli committed to play college hockey at the University of Michigan, it was announced late last week.

Fantilli, a late '02 from Kleinburg, Ontario, has seven goals and 14 assists in 17 games during his first season of prep school hockey. Prior to heading to Meriden to play for Tim Whitehead's Wildcats, Fantilli spent the prior two seasons playing midget hockey for the Toronto Titans.

Fantilli is a puck-moving defenseman. While he's not flashy, he does a good job of using his feet and stick to make good breakout passes and keep pucks moving north. He's an adequate defender who uses his mobility to be in position and get in shooting and passing lanes.