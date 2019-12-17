New England Hockey Journal

Recruiting: Dexter Southfield’s McElaney commits to Colby

Dexter Southfield right wing Johnny McElaney will play college hockey at Colby. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield senior right wing Johnny McElaney has committed to playing college hockey at Colby College, it was announced Monday.

The ’00 from Walpole, Mass., is in his fourth season playing for Danny Donato at the Brookline, Mass., prep school. McElaney has scored 58 points through his first three seasons at Dexter Southfield. In 2019-20, he has a goal and four assists in his first five games.

McElaney is a 5-foot-10 winger who brings speed and compete that will benefit Blaise MacDonald’s program at Colby. The Mules will be playing in a new facility when McElaney matriculates to the Waterville, Maine, college.

