Recruiting: Dexter Southfield forward Will Hughes commits to Harvard

Dexter Southfield's Will Hughes (Andover, Mass) will head to Harvard for his college experience. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Dexter Southfield right wing Will Hughes committed to Harvard, he announced on social media Tuesday evening.

The junior from Andover, Mass., is in his first season playing for Dan Donato’s program. Prior to the start of Dexter Southfield’s season, he made the move from center to wing, playing the right side on the team’s top line.

He played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Phillips Andover. In 2019-20, Hughes scored 10 goals and 13 assists in 27 games for the Big Blue. In addition to playing prep school hockey, he played this fall for the Cape Cod Whalers. He competed the previous two seasons for the Neponset Valley River Rats.

