Recruiting: Cole Eiserman chooses Minnesota, Patrick Murphy commits to Brown

Cole Eiserman
(Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

One of the most coveted `06s in the entire country, Newburyport, Mass., native Cole Eiserman, finally made his college commitment on Wednesday. Over a month after he became eligible to choose a college destination, the USA Hockey NTDP left wing pledged to the University of Minnesota. Eiserman picked the Gophers over Boston University and North Dakota.

Eiserman spent the past two seasons playing for the prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary’s, a prep school in Faribault, Minn. In 2020-21 with the school’s 14U team, Eiserman scored 97 goals and 57 assists for 154 points in just 50 games. He made the jump to the school’s prep team this past winter, registering 56 goals and 30 assists for 86 points in 53 games.

A pure goal scorer, he’s a power forward who shoots the puck with zip and can drive the net. He’s played alongside recent Boston University commit Mack Celebrini the past two seasons. The duo are considered among the best prospects for the 2024 NHL draft.

Eiserman isn't the only top prospect to commit in recent days.

