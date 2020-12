Cody Hoban posted 37 points with Loomis Chaffee last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Sacred Heart will be getting some offensive reinforcement at the semester break in the form of Loomis Chaffee alum Cody Hoban.

The ’01 from Guilford, Conn., appeared in six games this fall for the Danbury Hat Tricks in the North American Hockey League. He scored a goal and added five tallies in his first junior hockey action.

Hoban helped Loomis Chaffee win the NEPSAC Large School Championship last March. In 23 games, he posted 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 points.