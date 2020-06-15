NTDP product Jack Hughes, a Westwood, Mass., native, is committed to Northeastern. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Fifty-six players born in 2003 have committed to one of the 20 Division 1 hockey programs in the New England region.

Looking at things more broadly, 126 players born in 2003 have committed to the 61 Division 1 college hockey programs across the country. The 2003 birth year is an interesting one to look at during this down time away from the rinks for a variety of reasons.

There were some interesting data points and trends. It was interesting to compare the number of commits by teams and leagues. I wanted to break down the ’03 classes by where they came from geographically, where they played, and what schools are committing the most players in this birth year.