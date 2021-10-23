Recruiting: Busy week for local colleges

Eli Sebastian was a C-rated player on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List. (Paul Mosey/St. Andrew’s College)

Seven local Division 1 hockey programs received commitments from junior and prep hockey players over the course of the last week.

The new recruits for Northeastern and Vermont were both rated as ‘C’ players on Tuesday when the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List was released. St. Andrew’s College center Eli Sebastian and Omaha Lancers left wing Alex Bump committed to the Huskies and Catamounts, respectively.

Sebastian, an '04 from Burlington, Ontario, is in his second year at the Aurora, Ontario prep school. A seventh-round pick of the Peterborough Petes in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Sebastian is a smart, cerebral center who skates well. According to a source, the Huskies beat out a Beanpot rival for Sebastian’s services. He’s expected to matriculate to Northeastern for the 2023-24 season.