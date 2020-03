Governor's defenseman Jack Pascucci committed to UConn. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s been a busy couple of weeks on the recruiting trail for New England colleges and for players from the region.

With the prep school season coming to an end and the stretch run approaching in junior hockey, there are quite a few commitments to report, including a couple for next season.

Seven of the recent commits are from current or former prep players, including Governor’s junior defenseman Jack Pascucci, who committed to the University of Connecticut.