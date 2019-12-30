Recruiting: Boston University making moves

North Jersey Avalanche goaltender Anton Castro committed to Boston University. (Matt Dewkett/NEHJ)

The past week has been a busy one on the college hockey recruiting front. Several local schools received commitments from prospects while a top uncommitted local talent made his college choice.

Boston University was looking towards the future with one commit while adding two players to the roster for the second half of the season.

The Terriers welcome forward Wilmer Skoog and goaltender Ashton Abel. The additions came due to needing an extra body up front and with the uncertainty in the goaltending position.