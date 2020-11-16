New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Boston College lands NTDP center Andre Gasseau

By

Andre Gasseau is a product of the Los Angeles Junior Kings and Shattuck-St. Mary’s. (Daryl Marshke/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Boston College received a commitment from U.S. NTDP U-18 center Andre Gasseau, the player announced over the weekend.

Gasseau, from Garden Grove, Calif., is off to a hot start in his first season with the NTDP. In nine games, he has six goals and four assists. Gasseau played in three games with the NTDP U-17 team last season as a call-up but was permanently added to USA Hockey’s program in May.

Gasseau grew up playing youth hockey for the Los Angeles Junior Kings before heading to Shattuck-St. Mary’s for his 16-U season in 2019-20. With the Faribault, Minn., prep school, he posted 33 goals and 29 assists in 45 games.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Hockey East announces schedule for 2020-21, league ‘cautiously optimistic’ moving forward

Eight months since the arrival of the coronavirus forced the abrupt cancellation of the 2019-20 college hockey season, Hockey East unveiled its schedule for 2020-21…
Read More

Recruiting: UConn, Dartmouth add commits

The University of Connecticut looks to have secured its goaltending position for the future with recent news that Logan Terness had committed to the Huskies.…
Read More

College Confidential: For Hockey East and beyond, it’s a tricky balance representing school and country

If anyone appreciates what the World Junior Championship means to Canadians, it’s Jim Madigan. The Northeastern coach grew up in Montreal and has followed the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter