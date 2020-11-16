Recruiting: Boston College lands NTDP center Andre Gasseau

Andre Gasseau is a product of the Los Angeles Junior Kings and Shattuck-St. Mary’s. (Daryl Marshke/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Boston College received a commitment from U.S. NTDP U-18 center Andre Gasseau, the player announced over the weekend.

Gasseau, from Garden Grove, Calif., is off to a hot start in his first season with the NTDP. In nine games, he has six goals and four assists. Gasseau played in three games with the NTDP U-17 team last season as a call-up but was permanently added to USA Hockey’s program in May.

Gasseau grew up playing youth hockey for the Los Angeles Junior Kings before heading to Shattuck-St. Mary’s for his 16-U season in 2019-20. With the Faribault, Minn., prep school, he posted 33 goals and 29 assists in 45 games.