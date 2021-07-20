Recruiting: Ben Barr nets first three recruits at Maine

Ben Barr has landed the first three commitments of his tenure as University of Maine head coach. (UMass Athletics)

Ben Barr has picked up his first three commitments as head coach at the University of Maine. The former UMass associate head coach, appointed to lead the Black Bears back in May, has landed a trio of defensemen that he hopes will restore Maine to where it once was at the top of the college hockey landscape.

David Breazeale is the only player of the three who will join the Black Bears for the upcoming season. The `00 Jenison, Mich., native, has spent the past three years playing for the Shreveport Mudbugs in the NAHL. In 2020-21, Breazeale scored six goals and 20 assists in 64 games. His strong play on the blue line helped Shreveport win the Robertson Cup as NAHL playoff champions.

The other two new recruits are defensemen from north of the border. `04 Ryan Hopkins and `03 Bodie Nobes, both products of Stanstead College, will head to Orono down the road.