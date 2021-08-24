Recruiting: Arlington’s Will Vote commits to Boston College

Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.) played one season at Dexter Southfield before making the national team in May. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Boston College continued its tremendous run on the recruiting trail with Will Vote committing to the Eagles.

The Boston Junior Eagles and Dexter Southfield product announced his intention to play for BC on Monday afternoon. Vote, an '05 from Arlington, Mass., had narrowed down his college choices to Boston College, Harvard and Michigan before ultimately choosing Jerry York’s program.

Vote will spend the next two seasons playing for USA Hockey’s NTDP in Plymouth, Mich. The undisputed top uncommitted New Englanders in his birth year, Vote is a special talent who makes those around him even better.