Recruiting: Andover alum Charlie Spence chooses Holy Cross

Junior Bruins defenseman Charlie Spence (Medfield, Mass.) spent the past three seasons at Phillips Andover. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Junior Bruins defenseman Charlie Spence has committed to Holy Cross, he announced Friday morning on social media.

The Medfield, Mass., native spent the past three seasons at Phillips Andover and would have served as the captain of the Big Blue in 2020-21 if there had been a prep school season. Instead, Spence played in 31 games for the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC. He scored two goals and added four assists.

Spence played his freshman year at Medfield High before making the jump to prep at Andover. He skated for the River Rats and Little Bruins in split-season hockey. The '02 is a mobile, puck-moving defenseman who has some jam to his game. He’s expected to play the 2021-22 season for Mike Anderson’s Junior Bruins before matriculating to Holy Cross.