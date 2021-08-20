New England Hockey Journal

College Commitments

Recruiting: Andover alum Charlie Spence chooses Holy Cross

By

Charlie Spence
Junior Bruins defenseman Charlie Spence (Medfield, Mass.) spent the past three seasons at Phillips Andover. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Junior Bruins defenseman Charlie Spence has committed to Holy Cross, he announced Friday morning on social media.

The Medfield, Mass., native spent the past three seasons at Phillips Andover and would have served as the captain of the Big Blue in 2020-21 if there had been a prep school season. Instead, Spence played in 31 games for the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC. He scored two goals and added four assists.

Spence played his freshman year at Medfield High before making the jump to prep at Andover. He skated for the River Rats and Little Bruins in split-season hockey. The '02 is a mobile, puck-moving defenseman who has some jam to his game. He’s expected to play the 2021-22 season for Mike Anderson’s Junior Bruins before matriculating to Holy Cross.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Recruiting: Top uncommitted ’04s in New England

Twenty-three New England players born in 2004 have committed to a college hockey program, as of August 19 when this story went to press. While…
Read More
Jonathan Young

Recruiting: BU, Providence land pair of ’04 commitments

Boston Advantage defenseman Tim Busconi has committed to Boston University, it was announced Wednesday. The '04 right-shot blueliner from Milton, Mass., has been a longtime…
Read More
James Fisher

How Belmont Hill’s James Fisher committed to Northeastern

Belmont Hill's James Fisher always knew he wanted to play college hockey at one of the four Beanpot schools, it was just a matter of…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter