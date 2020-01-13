Reaction: NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings

Biddeford, Maine, native Jack Williams was inexplicably omitted by NHL Central Scouting.

With the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings being released Monday comes the inevitable reaction on players ranked too high, too low, or not at all.

Fifteen players from New England made the list, along with numerous other prospects who play or previously played in the region, or are committed to a local school.

I fully understand that NHL Central Scouting has a tough task. The organization is asked to come up with a somewhat reputable rankings while being forced to list nearly 400 players when only 217 players were selected in the most recent draft.