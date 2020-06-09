Reaction: Boston Advantage joins USPHL

The Boston Advantage, formerly part of the T1EHL, will join the USPHL for the 2020-21 season.

The Boston Advantage will join the United States Premier Hockey League at the National Collegiate Development Conference and Premier junior levels, as well as 18-U, 16-U and 15-U Midget levels.

The new partnership will begin with the 2020-21 season. It’s a win-win for both the Boston Advantage and USPHL. The USPHL welcomes one of the best youth organizations in New England to its Midget and junior levels. The Boston Advantage has found a new home with less travel at the Midget level while being able to keep players in the organization for junior hockey.

The USPHL’s Midget levels are severely lacking right now. For full-season Midget teams in New England, Mount Saint Charles and South Kent Selects Academy both are far and away better than any Midget teams in the USPHL. Mount Saint Charles and South Kent Selects Academy joined forces with the North Jersey Avalanche, Buffalo Junior Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins Elite to form the Northeast Pack. It provided great competition with very few games against watered-down competition.