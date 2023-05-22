Ranking the top ’08s from Mass. Hockey Festival’s Final 40

Kristofer Soja stood out in the Final 40 this weekend. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. – Many of the top 2008-born players in the state came together over the course of the weekend to take part in the Mass. Hockey Festival Final 40 at Lovell Arena.

It was the first time the '08s were put in a setting like this as it is the first year they can attempt to try out for the USA Hockey Player Development Camps. The 11 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders chosen from the Massachusetts District will go to Amherst, N.Y. for the USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp this July.

A group of college coaches and NHL scouts were assigned to be evaluators by Cushing Academy head coach Paul Pearl, who is the Massachusetts Hockey Player Development Director.

After taking in Sunday’s game, I came up with 11 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders who I would have selected had I been in charge of picking the group to represent the district at USA Hockey Select 15 Player Development Camp.