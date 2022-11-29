New England Hockey Journal

Quinnipiac to the top: New England college hockey power rankings

Zach Metsa celebrates Quinnipiac winning the Friendship Four. (William Cherry/Belfast Giants)

Around the Thanksgiving holiday, the conference schedule is light as New England programs test themselves against some of the best around and throughout the country.

This past weekend was no exception, but the slate saw the return of destination games at the Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and a marquee NCAA tournament rematch from this past March in Nashville. The series across the pond featured exclusively local teams, with the champion continuing an incredibly hot run of play.

There are no more undefeated teams left in the Division 1 men’s ranks, but Harvard showed itself well during its own marquee series which highlighted another busy schedule.

Here is NEHJ’s latest look at the top teams in the region:

