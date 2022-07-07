New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Thayer’s Gavin Cornforth is first New Englander chosen in QMJHL draft

By

Gavin Cornforth
Thayer Academy's Gavin Cornforth was the first New Englander chosen in the QMJHL draft. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) held its entry draft and American draft Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The QMJHL is one of three major junior leagues under the umbrella of the Canadian Hockey League. Players who compete in the QMJHL, OHL or WHL are ineligible to play college hockey. The birth year for the QMJHL Entry Draft was 2006 while a few '05s were selected in the American draft.

For the most part, the New England players selected in either QMJHL draft are purely for show. It’s becoming increasingly rare to see players from the region head north of the border to play. With college hockey as strong as ever, it’s unwise for local players to head to the QMJHL where their careers could be over by 20. Going the NCAA route allows players to develop until they are 24 or 25 years old.

Mount Saint Charles center Sacha Boisvert was the highest drafted player with ties to the New England region. The '06 from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, was selected by Chicoutimi in the first round with the 12th pick. Boisvert has already tendered with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks for the 2022-23 season.

