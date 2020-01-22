Providence’s dynamic duo lighting it up, leading Friars down the stretch

Jack Dugan (left) and Tyce Thompson (center) have been a good combo for the Friars. (Getty Images)

Providence has been a sneaky bunch ever since coach Nate Leaman took over in 2011.

In his first year, the Friars won their first postseason series in more than a decade. In year two, they earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Finally, in Leaman’s fourth year, the resurgence that began with his arrival came to a climax in 2015 when they snuck into NCAAs -- and won it all.

Since winning that first-ever national title, PC has appeared in the tournament every single year.

But after several first-round exits and last season’s Frozen Four defeat at the hands of two-time defending champions Minnesota-Duluth, the Friars have yet to earn another shot at a title game.