Providence swept UMass this past weekend. (Lydia Vigneau/Providence Athletics)

The first weekend of November was yet another busy one for New England’s Division 1 men’s teams as all three leagues enjoyed full conference schedules for the first time this season.

Hockey East remains anyone’s race as a whopping five different teams completed weekend sweeps.

Harvard continued racking up wins, but the Crimson weren't the only local team from the ECAC to have success. A pair of Atlantic Hockey teams also returned to winning ways, with one posting its best weekend of the year.

Here are 10 things we learned during this past weekend of college hockey.